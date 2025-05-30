Taylor Swift drops bombshell news about her masters and remaining re-recordings!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has shocked fans with the news that she now owns the masters to her first six albums after their dramatic sale that sparked her famous re-recording project.
On Friday, the 35-year-old pop star shared a post on social media that featured her posing with her first six albums in their original forms.
"You belong with me," she wrote before directing fans to her website for a letter regarding the news.
"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this really happening," Taylor said in the letter.
"I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."
The Grammy winner directly credited her fans for allowing her the chance to buy the masters back through their support of her Taylor's Version re-recordings and record-breaking Eras Tour concert series.
"All I've ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy," Taylor continued.
She confirmed that Shamrock Capital, the investment firm to which Scooter Braun sold the masters in an infamous 2019 buy-and-sell deal, offered her the chance to buy them back.
However, Taylor also confirmed that this has changed her plans to release Reputation (Taylor's Version) after all.
Will Taylor Swift still release Reputation (Taylor's Version)?
"Full transparency: I haven't even recorded a quarter of it," Taylor said of the new version of her 2017 album.
"The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it."
She did, however, share that "there will be a time" for the vault songs – which were cut from the original tracklist – to see the light of day.
The Karma singer also revealed that her self-titled debut has been re-recorded in full, and it seems that Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) may come out after all, with Taylor saying she "really [loves] how it sounds now."
Still, the release of the two remaining re-recordings ultimately seems uncertain, but Taylor added, "Those 2 albums can still have their moment to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about."
News of the sale comes after insiders dished that Taylor would soon have the chance to buy the masters back from Shamrock, with Scooter Braun reportedly among those pushing for her to do so.
Cover photo: Chandan Khanna / AFP