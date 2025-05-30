Taylor Swift drops bombshell news about her masters and remaining re-recordings!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has shocked fans with the news that she now owns the masters to her first six albums after their dramatic sale that sparked her famous re-recording project.

On Friday, the 35-year-old pop star shared a post on social media that featured her posing with her first six albums in their original forms.

"You belong with me," she wrote before directing fans to her website for a letter regarding the news.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this really happening," Taylor said in the letter.

"I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."

The Grammy winner directly credited her fans for allowing her the chance to buy the masters back through their support of her Taylor's Version re-recordings and record-breaking Eras Tour concert series.

"All I've ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy," Taylor continued.

She confirmed that Shamrock Capital, the investment firm to which Scooter Braun sold the masters in an infamous 2019 buy-and-sell deal, offered her the chance to buy them back.

However, Taylor also confirmed that this has changed her plans to release Reputation (Taylor's Version) after all.