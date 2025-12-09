How to watch Taylor Swift's The End of an Era docuseries
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is giving fans a peek behind the curtain of her record-breaking Eras Tour in an all-new docuseries – here's everything you need to know about The End of an Era!
The 35-year-old pop star bid farewell to her discography-spanning concert series last December, but now, she's finally giving the Swifties a look at how the tour came together.
The six-part docuseries is set to feature plenty of special guests, including Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and even Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce.
"We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down," Taylor said of the show.
When does the show premiere, and where can you watch it?
Read on to learn all about The End of an Era!
Where to stream Taylor Swift's The End of an Era
The End of an Era will stream exclusively on Disney+, so fans will need a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch.
The docuseries will consist of six episodes in total, with two dropping weekly. The first two will premiere on Friday, December 12, followed by two more on December 19, and the final two on December 26.
The End of an Era isn't the only exciting premiere coming for Swifties, as The Eras Tour: The Final Show – a new concert film capturing The Eras Tour's final performance – will also hit Disney+ on December 12.
Cover photo: DAVID GRAY / AFP