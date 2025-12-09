How to watch Taylor Swift's The End of an Era docuseries

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is giving fans a peek behind the curtain of her record-breaking Eras Tour in an all-new docuseries – here's everything you need to know about The End of an Era!

Taylor Swift's The End of an Era docuseries will debut on Disney+ on December 12. © DAVID GRAY / AFP

The 35-year-old pop star bid farewell to her discography-spanning concert series last December, but now, she's finally giving the Swifties a look at how the tour came together.

The six-part docuseries is set to feature plenty of special guests, including Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and even Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce.

"We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down," Taylor said of the show.

When does the show premiere, and where can you watch it?

Read on to learn all about The End of an Era!