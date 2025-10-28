Travis Kelce pays homage to Taylor Swift's new era with viral touchdown celebration

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a sweet shoutout to Taylor Swift as the pop star watched him mark a major milestone in his NFL career.

Travis Kelce paid homage to Taylor Swift's (l.) The Fate of Ophelia music video after scoring his 100th career touchdown. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Taylor Swift & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old tight end scored his 100th career touchdown on Monday, and after the big play, cameras caught Travis' celebration – and it's nod to his fiancée!

Viral clips show Travis pumping his fists for a celly that appeared to recreate Taylor's choreography from her new music video for The Fate of Ophelia.

Specifically, he seemed to be recreating her moves from the lines, "Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes."

The track, which is the first single from the 35-year-old's latest album The Life of a Showgirl, was already assumed to be inspired by Travis, and the music video even features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it photo of the Super Bowl champ.

Monday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders marked the fifth time Taylor has attended one of Travis' games this season, though it's only the third time fans have actually been able to see her at the stadium!

The Opalite artist has been keeping an unusually low profile at Travis' home games this year, and Swifties haven't been able to solve the mystery as to why.