The Fallout of a Showgirl: How Taylor Swift's latest era may have changed her fandom forever

New York, New York - As Taylor Swift ushers in a new album era, Swifties have entered a new era of their own – one of uncharacteristic willingness to criticize the pop star.

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift

The 35-year-old singer debuted her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, to sky-high anticipation last week.

When fans finally got to hear it, however, the excitement gave way to a bit of bewilderment.

The new record contained plenty of infectious pop songs destined to become chart-topping hits, but Swift's lyricism – typically her strength – left something to be desired.

Lines like "Every eldest daughter was the first lamb to the slaughter / So we all dressed up as wolves and we looked fire" led even the Swiftologist himself to declare, "That's not good writing."

As release week continued, the chatter gave way to headlines like CNN's "Finally, everyone can say bad things about Taylor Swift" as reviews skewered some of the album's biggest weak points.

Swifties grappling with their disappointment were then greeted by repeated notifications from the Grammy winner's management page, Taylor Nation, announcing several limited-edition CDs to join the more than two dozen variants of the record sold before The Life of a Showgirl even dropped.

Unlike other artists, Swift has ditched the tradition of releasing any lead singles, meaning that fans didn't know exactly what they were even buying when the first copies were put up for sale.

The rollouts of Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department had already proved that Swifties have no problem putting their card down for just about anything with the singer's name on it, but the third time might not be the charm, as The Life of a Showgirl has left many questioning whether it's worth it anymore.

