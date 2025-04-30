Travis Kelce parties with Justin Timberlake in Vegas – but where is Taylor Swift?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Travis Kelce has broken out of his recent hiding for a night on the town with a pop star – and no, not girlfriend Taylor Swift !

Travis Kelce (c.) was spotted with Justin Timberlake (l.) in Las Vegas amid the NFL star's recent break from the spotlight alongside Taylor Swift. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Thearon W. Henderson, Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old NFL star was seen in Las Vegas with his brother, Jason, recently, as the pair joined singer Justin Timberlake for a card game.

Per footage shared by Justin's 8AM Golf brand, Travis sported a dark t-shirt under a collared cardigan and – perhaps most notably – a black baseball cap that read "Tribeca."

The New York neighborhood is famously home to Taylor's apartment, and fans have been convinced that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been shacking up at her residence during the ongoing off-season.

Though the 35-year-old pop princess wasn't spotted in Sin City, the lovebirds have been spending plenty of time together amid a break from both of their busy careers.

Taylor and Travis have been spotted a few times since February's Super Bowl, including romantic dinners in New York and a trip to Montana.