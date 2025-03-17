Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on cozy dinner date in New York City

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare appearance over the weekend as they stepped out for a cozy dinner date in Manhattan.

The 35-year-olds were photographed as they headed to Del Frisco's Grille on Friday, per People.

The snaps saw Taylor exiting the vehicle ahead of Travis before the two linked arms as they made their way inside.

The Karma singer rocked a gray blazer with strappy heels, but the rest of her look was obscured from the view of the camera.

Travis complemented her look with a more casual ensemble consisting of a light gray button-down and light-wash jeans.

The A-list couple has kept a very low profile in recent weeks following the athlete's appearance in Super Bowl LIX, where his Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadephia Eagles.

But according to insiders, Taylor – who completed her record-breaking run on The Eras Tour in December – has been spending her downtime with Travis, and the two even reportedly enjoyed a romantic vacation shortly after the NFL championship last month.