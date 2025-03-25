Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce escape the spotlight on secret getaway

Big Sky, Montana - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have continued to fly under the radar with another secret getaway – this time to snowy Montana!

According to Page Six, the lovebirds met up with sports broadcaster Erin Andrews at Lone Mountain Ranch.

The trio is said to have dined at a speakeasy called the Auric Room, with an insider noting that the stars are "all good friends."

"Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him," the tipster said.

That lore dates back to the summer of 2023, shortly after the 35-year-old NFL star first revealed his failed attempt to give Taylor a friendship bracelet at The Eras Tour.

On her Calm Down podcast, Erin encouraged the 35-year-old singer to accept his flirtatious gift and "go on a date with this guy."

Though Travis later joked that he owed the 46-year-old commentator and her podcast co-host Charissa Thompson "big time," Taylor has revealed that he had already won her over just by going public with his attempt!