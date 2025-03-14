Did Travis Kelce just reveal he's living with Taylor Swift?

New York, New York - As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to enjoy some downtime together, the NFL star may have dropped a major hint about their current living situation!

In Thursday's Wondery+ exclusive episode of New Heights, Travis dropped several hints that he was shacking up in the 35-year-old pop star's New York City apartment.

For one, the 35-year-old athlete was rocking a baseball hat that read "Tribeca" – the neighborhood where Taylor's penthouse is located.

Travis even quizzed his co-host and brother Jason about the area, asking, "What [do] you know about it?"



"Nothing," Jason admitted.

The brothers shot the episode in person – a fairly rare occasion for the series – and the former Philadelphia Eagles star later confirmed the filming was being done in New York.

Taylor and Travis are certainly a jet-setting duo, as the pair were most recently spotted grabbing dinner in Park City, Utah.

While their exact living situation has not been confirmed, insiders have revealed that the two plan to live together when they settle down.

The Karma singer often returned to her New York apartment during breaks between shows on The Eras Tour, so it would be the perfect place for her and Travis to live together amid the NFL offseason – and Swifties agree!