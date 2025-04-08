How have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been spending their time out of the spotlight?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly spending their time "just like any other couple" as both stars enjoy downtime from their careers.

An insider dished to Page Six about the couple's "escape" from the spotlight following the 35-year-old NFL star's brutal loss in Super Bowl LIX in February.

The lovebirds have been scarcely seen in public ever since, and according to the tipster, Taylor and Travis are more than happy to spend their time at home enjoying the calm.

"They like to cuddle on the couch and watch movies, play board games, spend time with family, cook dinner together and just hang out," the source revealed.

"This is such a nice escape for them to finally be able to stay out of the limelight for a bit before they eventually have to get out in the public eye again due to their careers."

The insider added that it's been a "refreshing" break for both stars and that they've been "able to feel a bit of normalcy for the first time in a long time."

Travis is set to return to the gridiron at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp this summer, and while the 35-year-old pop star is always working on something, the source didn't divulge what her next steps will be.