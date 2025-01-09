Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole opens up about "overwhelming" hate amid his Taylor Swift romance

Los Angeles, California - Model Kayla Nicole has opened up about the vicious hate she's received online amid her ex Travis Kelce's romance with superstar Taylor Swift .

The 32-year-old, who is currently starring in Fox's competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, got candid during a confessional in Wednesday's episode, calling the attention "overwhelming."

"I've never experienced anything like it," she said.

Kayla dated the 35-year-old NFL tight end for more than five years before they called it quits in 2022.

Once the world caught wind of Travis' blossoming romance with Taylor Swift in the fall of 2023, Kayla found herself on the receiving end of vitriolic hate from online trolls as well as demeaning headlines about her past relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

"It's pretty constant. Exhausting," she said, adding, "I could post about the sky being blue, and people will have a response about an ex and their new situation.

"It's inadvertently affected me to the point where it makes me question just my overall value as a person."

The influencer admitted she is "still trying to figure out how to deal with" the comparisons to Taylor, revealing that she gets "a lot of s**t" over her ex's current relationship.