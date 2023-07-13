What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Denver?

Denver, Colorado - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Denver this weekend, and after a surprise-filled stop in Kansas City, the singer surely has even more tricks up her sleeve for her next acoustic set.

Taylor Swift is likely to keep the trend of Speak Now surprise songs going to some extent in Denver this weekend. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press & USA TODAY Network

The 33-year-old is playing two shows at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, with the support of opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

After celebrating the album with surprise songs in Kansas City, Swift is not likely to move on that quickly from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which dropped on July 7.



Friday marks the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, which previewed a clip of Speak Now's Back to December (Taylor's Version) in its final trailer, so Swift may pay homage to the show that night by finally performing the track on The Eras Tour.



Though the fan-favorite was expected to be performed during Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s release weekend, the song's inspiration, Taylor Lautner, was in attendance at the first show, and many agreed Swift wouldn't exactly want to sing it directly to her ex. Thus, Back to December is a pretty likely candidate for Friday night.

Another potential option inspired by The Summer I Turned Pretty is The Way I Loved You, which is the only song featured in season 1 that has not been performed on The Eras Tour.

The Grammy winner could also debut another of Speak Now's vault songs now that the audience has had more time to listen. Timeless and Foolish One are probable choices, but with Paramore performing in Denver on Thursday before heading to California for a concert on Saturday, Castles Crumbling with Hayley Williams could be in the cards for Friday.



But it isn't just Speak Now songs that Swifties are predicting, as Midnights and Red (Taylor's Version) tracks have also been proposed as possible acoustic performances.