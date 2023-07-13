What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Denver?
Denver, Colorado - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Denver this weekend, and after a surprise-filled stop in Kansas City, the singer surely has even more tricks up her sleeve for her next acoustic set.
The 33-year-old is playing two shows at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, with the support of opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams.
After celebrating the album with surprise songs in Kansas City, Swift is not likely to move on that quickly from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which dropped on July 7.
Friday marks the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, which previewed a clip of Speak Now's Back to December (Taylor's Version) in its final trailer, so Swift may pay homage to the show that night by finally performing the track on The Eras Tour.
Though the fan-favorite was expected to be performed during Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s release weekend, the song's inspiration, Taylor Lautner, was in attendance at the first show, and many agreed Swift wouldn't exactly want to sing it directly to her ex. Thus, Back to December is a pretty likely candidate for Friday night.
Another potential option inspired by The Summer I Turned Pretty is The Way I Loved You, which is the only song featured in season 1 that has not been performed on The Eras Tour.
The Grammy winner could also debut another of Speak Now's vault songs now that the audience has had more time to listen. Timeless and Foolish One are probable choices, but with Paramore performing in Denver on Thursday before heading to California for a concert on Saturday, Castles Crumbling with Hayley Williams could be in the cards for Friday.
But it isn't just Speak Now songs that Swifties are predicting, as Midnights and Red (Taylor's Version) tracks have also been proposed as possible acoustic performances.
Will Taylor Swift pay tribute to her late ex at The Eras Tour in Denver?
One popular fan theory is that Swift will honor the 10-year anniversary of Cory Monteith's tragic death on July 13, 2013, with one of Friday's surprise songs.
The Glee star was rumored to have briefly dated the Anti-Hero singer around 2010, with her Speak Now song Mine rumored to have been inspired by him.
"Speechless. And for the worst reason," Swift tweeted after news of his death broke.
If she chooses to pay tribute to the late actor, many believe it will be with Bigger Than The Whole Sky from Midnights.
Another song some Swifties think could be performed in tribute to Monteith is Forever Winter, a vault track from Red (Taylor's Version).
The song is assumed to have been written for Swift's high school friend Jeff Lang, who passed away at just 21 years old in 2010, but it certainly bears even more weight in the wake of Monteith's passing and would be another moving way to honor his memory.
All shall be revealed at surprise song o'clock, which will be around 10:30 MDT. If you're not attending, be sure to check out a live stream so you don't miss a moment!
