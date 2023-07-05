Taylor Swift adds 14 more shows to The Eras Tour and confirms opener for UK and Europe

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has added even more dates to The Eras Tour in the UK and Europe amid the overwhelming demand for tickets to the international shows.

Taylor Swift has added 14 more shows to The Eras Tour, bringing the total number of shows up to 134. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

It seems there's always a lot going on at the moment for Taylor Swift these days!

With her next re-recording just days away, the 33-year-old surprised fans with even more news about her sold-out stadium tour.

"Really can't contain my excitement because... we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour," she wrote on Wednesday.

The new shows will be held in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Lyon, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Warsaw, and Vienna.

Along with the confirmation of the new dates, Swift also announced that Paramore would be the opening act for the UK/Europe leg.

"And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley [Williams] and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???" she added.

Paramore served as a supporting act for The Eras Tour's opening weekend in Glendale back in March, and lead singer Hayley Williams is set to be featured on Castles Crumbling, a vault track that will be released with Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on Friday.

The latest extension comes less than two weeks after the Anti-Hero singer extended both the US and international legs of the tour.