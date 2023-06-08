Will Taylor Swift release new music for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

Los Angeles, California - It's finally time to return to Cousins Beach, but will this summer have a brand-new Taylor Swift soundtrack?

Taylor Swift's (l) music was featured heavily in season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it seems season 2 is no exception! © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Prime Video dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 on Thursday, and it's shaping up to be quite the dream for Swifties.

To the tune of a stripped-down rendition of august, fans got their first look at Belly, Conrad, and the rest of the gang in the new trailer.

The TV show's association with the Anti-Hero singer has been obvious since before season 1 even began streaming, as Swift debuted This Love (Taylor's Version) just for the show.

The first season featured a number of her other songs, including The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version), Cruel Summer, False God, and Lover.

Taylor Nation, Swift's management team, has shown more support than ever for the series, and with leading star Lola Tung and author Jenny Han attending The Eras Tour in the VIP tent, it's clear The Summer I Turned Pretty still has a close connection to the songstress.

Could this mean that fans will get a new Taylor Swift music release when season 2 begins in July?