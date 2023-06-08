Will Taylor Swift release new music for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?
Los Angeles, California - It's finally time to return to Cousins Beach, but will this summer have a brand-new Taylor Swift soundtrack?
Prime Video dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 on Thursday, and it's shaping up to be quite the dream for Swifties.
To the tune of a stripped-down rendition of august, fans got their first look at Belly, Conrad, and the rest of the gang in the new trailer.
The TV show's association with the Anti-Hero singer has been obvious since before season 1 even began streaming, as Swift debuted This Love (Taylor's Version) just for the show.
The first season featured a number of her other songs, including The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version), Cruel Summer, False God, and Lover.
Taylor Nation, Swift's management team, has shown more support than ever for the series, and with leading star Lola Tung and author Jenny Han attending The Eras Tour in the VIP tent, it's clear The Summer I Turned Pretty still has a close connection to the songstress.
Could this mean that fans will get a new Taylor Swift music release when season 2 begins in July?
What surprises does Taylor Swift have in store for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty?
With Speak Now (Taylor's Version) dropping a week before the premiere, it's more than likely season 2 will make use of the new music.
As for what tracks may work with the storyline, Never Grow Up, Mine, and Ours remain the frontrunners among fans who have read The Summer I Turned Pretty books.
Of course, many Swifties are hoping for another 1989 re-release to get an early peek at Taylor's Version of the album. Conrad certainly fits the bill for Style, but How You Get the Girl might also be the perfect fit for the show's unpredictable love triangle!
Now, Taylor Nation is stirring even more fan theories with a rather suspicious reply to a fan after asking Swifties to pitch their dream season 2 soundtrack.
When one Swiftie replied that they couldn't make the playlist because they were busy grocery shopping, Taylor Nation responded, "Sounds like Cardigan should be on your playlist!" with shopping cart and bag emojis.
Ever the adorably delusional fanbase, some are now convinced there will be a restock of the famous cardigans for the show premiere (maybe even with a new design?).
There's certainly a lot going on at the moment, but Swifties will at least learn what made the soundtrack when season 2 begins streaming on July 14!
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP