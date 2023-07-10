What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at the Kansas City Eras Tour dates?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift is heading to Kansas City for the next stop on The Eras Tour , and with a new album dropping the day of the first show, it's sure to be a special weekend for Swifties!

Taylor Swift will be performing at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, the same day she will release Speak Now (Taylor's Version). © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old is bringing her sold-out stadium tour to Arrowhead Stadium on Friday and Saturday with the support of opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams.



Though fans are already panicking about the weekend's surprise songs, the acoustic set may not be the only surprise Swift has in store!

The Anti-Hero artist will drop Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of her 2010 album, on Friday. Many fans were a bit disappointed that Speak Now only received one song on The Eras Tour's main setlist, but that just might change with the re-recording.

With streams spiking after every Eras Tour performance, it would be a no-brainer for Swift to expand the Speak Now portion after the re-recording drops. As for the top picks for what could be added, hits like Mine, The Story of Us, and Mean would be great additions.

Whether or not she opts to add more Speak Now to the setlist, songs from Taylor's Version are certainly going to make an appearance during the acoustic segment this weekend.

The most likely candidates? The vault tracks. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will feature six previously-unreleased songs pulled from the vault: Electric Touch (featuring Fall Out Boy), When Emma Falls in Love, I Can See You, Castles Crumbling (featuring Hayley Williams), Foolish One, and Timeless.

At least one of these is more than likely going to be performed this weekend, but could Swift also bring out the featured artists as special guests?