Taylor Swift fans get tattoos to remember Eras Tour magic in Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift 's diehard fans are not letting lack of tickets to The Eras Tour stop them from remembering this moment with the help of a local tattoo shop.

A tattoo shop near Kansas City held a flash tattoo event for Swifties in town for The Eras Tour. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP / Screenshot / Facebook / thecherrybombtattooco

Swifties without tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Kansas City were still able to make the mark Swift has left on them permanent – with a "golden [flash] tattoo," thanks to Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. in Lee's Summit – which is roughly 25 minutes from KC.

To amplify their business and lean into the swarms of people coming in from out of town, the tattoo shop decided to host a flash tattoo event from July 6-8, allowing fans to pick from a set sheet of Swift-inspired tattoo designs, per The Kansas City Star.

One Swiftie from Minnesota named Angie Stark told the outlet that she was hoping to snag last-minute tickets to a Kansas City Eras Tour show after missing out on tickets to the Minneapolis dates. When that didn't work out, she opted to get a Folklore-inspired flash tattoo from Cherry Bomb Tattoo to, as Swift sings in the Speak Now track Long Live, "remember this moment."

The flash tattoo event turned out to be quite successful for the tattoo shop, as they noted on Facebook that by noon on Saturday, they were fully booked for the day.