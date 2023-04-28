Taylor Swift reunites with Aaron Dessner for emotional new collab
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has joined forces once again with her frequent music collaborator, Aaron Dessner - this time for his band, The National.
The 33-year-old is featured in The Alcott, a track off the band's new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.
The overlapping lyrics make the duet a poignant representation of discord between two lovers in a vein similar to exile from Swift's folklore (also produced by Dessner).
"You tell me your problems / Have I become one of your problems," The National's Matt Berninger sings with Swift.
While fans were eager to find parallels with the Anti-Hero's love life (particularly her recent split from Joe Alwyn), The Alcott actually draws inspiration from Berninger's marriage.
"I wrote and sent it to Aaron, and when he sent Taylor a few things, she heard that one and was able to instantly get into the mindset of the person I was talking about," Berninger told Apple Music. "So she wrote all her stuff as a response to me and very much from the perspective of my wife, who I was writing about."
As The National makes the rounds promoting their new album, Dessner and Berninger have made some surprising confessions about T. Swift!
The National members reveal surprising Taylor Swift connections
Dessner has revealed a bit more insight about his work with Tay recently, telling the Broken Record podcast that he believes Would've Could've Should've is their best collaboration so far.
What might be the biggest revelation from The National's recent interviews is that Swift's now-iconic hits willow and cardigan were first written by Berninger for the band.
Berninger told The Telegraph that he was struggling to get anywhere with the instrumentals, which led Dessner to send them to Swift, who completed the lyrics.
And the rest was history!
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@aarondessner