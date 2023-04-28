Taylor Swift reunites with Aaron Dessner for emotional new collab

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has joined forces once again with her frequent music collaborator, Aaron Dessner - this time for his band, The National.

Taylor Swift reunited with Aaron Dessner (c) on The National's new album, which dropped on Friday. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@aarondessner

The 33-year-old is featured in The Alcott, a track off the band's new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

The overlapping lyrics make the duet a poignant representation of discord between two lovers in a vein similar to exile from Swift's folklore (also produced by Dessner).



"You tell me your problems / Have I become one of your problems," The National's Matt Berninger sings with Swift.

While fans were eager to find parallels with the Anti-Hero's love life (particularly her recent split from Joe Alwyn), The Alcott actually draws inspiration from Berninger's marriage.

"I wrote and sent it to Aaron, and when he sent Taylor a few things, she heard that one and was able to instantly get into the mindset of the person I was talking about," Berninger told Apple Music. "So she wrote all her stuff as a response to me and very much from the perspective of my wife, who I was writing about."

As The National makes the rounds promoting their new album, Dessner and Berninger have made some surprising confessions about T. Swift!