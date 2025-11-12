Will Diddy lose his privileges after violating another rule in jail?
Trenton, New Jersey - Sean "Diddy" Combs could lose his phone privileges after the jailed mogul broke protocol!
According to CBS News, the 56-year-old could be facing potential disciplinary action amid his 50-month sentence after breaking another rule.
The outlet provided documents claiming that Diddy made an unauthorized three-person call shortly after being transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix.
The Bad Boy Records founder is now facing the loss of his privileges over the incident – though his spokesperson has denied any wrongdoing.
Diddy's rep, Juda Engelmayer, told People that the call had been initiated by an attorney and also revealed that the disgraced rapper is working behind bars.
Is Diddy causing more problems behind bars?
Englemayer explained that Diddy is "in the drug treatment program and he is working in the chapel library."
"The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney and it was attorney client privilege and appropriate," the rep added.
Diddy, who began his time at Fort Dix after being found guilty of two prostitution-related charges in October, has also been accused of concocting a fermented alcoholic drink – which his rep denied.
