Diddy's rep slams reports of bad behavior behind bars as his four-year prison sentence begins

Trenton, New Jersey - Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly caught drinking alcohol behind bars, but the disgraced mogul's rep says otherwise!

A spokesperson for Diddy denied reports that the disgraced mogul was caught drinking homemade alcohol © IMAGO / Avalon.red

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that the 56-year-old was caught drinking a fermented "concoction" made of Fanta soda, sugar, and apple.

The outlet claimed that officials planned to move Diddy – who was relocated to the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix – to a new unit after the incident, but decided to let him stay.

"There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs," his spokesperson told People.

"He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously."