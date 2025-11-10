Diddy's rep slams reports of bad behavior behind bars as his four-year prison sentence begins
Trenton, New Jersey - Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly caught drinking alcohol behind bars, but the disgraced mogul's rep says otherwise!
Over the weekend, TMZ reported that the 56-year-old was caught drinking a fermented "concoction" made of Fanta soda, sugar, and apple.
The outlet claimed that officials planned to move Diddy – who was relocated to the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix – to a new unit after the incident, but decided to let him stay.
"There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs," his spokesperson told People.
"He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously."
Diddy's rep asked for "privacy" as he begins his prison sentence
"This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there," his rep continued.
"We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace."
The Bad Boy Records founder began serving his four-year prison term at Fort Dix after he requested to be transferred from New York. Diddy will remain in prison until May 8, 2028.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Avalon.red