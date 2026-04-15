Zendaya kicks off Dune: Part Three press with bold method dressing look
Las Vegas, Nevada - Zendaya channeled the deserts of Arrakis on Tuesday as she revealed her first method dressing look for the Dune: Part Three press tour!
The 29-year-old joined her co-stars, Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa, and director Denis Villeneuve to discuss the upcoming sci-fi sequel during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon.
Continuing her red carpet tradition, Zendaya paid homage to the movie with a structured ensemble that mirrored the sand dunes of Arrakis, the desert plant at the heart of the Dune saga.
The Euphoria star's longtime stylist, Law Roach, dished on social media that the camel-colored jacket-and-skirt set came from Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2026/27 collection.
Zendaya's latest look comes on the heels of yet another incredible fashion run while promoting The Drama.
In a nod to the movie's wedding-centric plotline, she rocked ensembles that corresponded with the adage "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue."
CinemaCon launched the hype for Zendaya's next project by debuting the first seven minutes of Dune: Part Three, per Entertainment Weekly.
During the presentation, the Challengers actor teased that her character, Chani, has changed significantly since fans last saw hr.
After an "unrelenting" few years since the events of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya said, "we're catching her in a very different place in her life where that youthful outlook is completely gone."
Dune: Part Three, which will conclude the trilogy, hits theaters on December 18, 2026.
Cover photo: Collage: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Chris Delmas / AFP