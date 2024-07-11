Zendaya puts tenniscore spin on boho fashion for London theater outing

London, UK - Zendaya eked out the last of her Challengers-inspired style with a chic night out in London on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old star attended the press night of Slave Play at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, where she was photographed mingling with playwright Jeremy O. Harris, per the Daily Mail.

Zendaya's look was more boho-inspired with a ruffled sweater, white miniskirt, and brown, knee-high boots, but her top's color – a green shade quite reminiscent of a tennis ball – called back to her Challengers press tour fashion.

While promoting her latest role, the Euphoria actor stunned with a series of athletic-chic looks drawing on the signature colors and preppy style of tennis – the sport at the heart of Challengers.

Zendaya is no stranger to "method dressing," as the Emmy winner often channels the vibe of her project during its corresponding promotional events.

For her Dune press tours, she modeled some epic, futuristic fashion inspired by its sci-fi atmosphere, while her Spider-Man: No Way Home run featured several looks inspired by the webslinger's iconic villains.