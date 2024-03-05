Zendaya pens heartfelt message amid Dune: Part Two success: "Such an honor"

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya celebrated the recent success of her new movie, Dune: Part Two , with a heartfelt message shared on social media.

Zendaya thanked fans for their support of Dune: Part Two after it topped the box office on opening weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Landmark Media

The 27-year-old star reprised her role as Chani from 2021's Dune in the highly anticipated sequel, which hit theaters on March 1.

On Monday, Zendaya shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself alongside director Denis Villeneuve from the set, along with a poignant caption.

"Being in this film is such an honor," she wrote. "I just wanted to come on here to express my deep gratitude, to Denis for not just his talent but his kindness, to everyone [whose] heart went into making it and to everyone who's taken their time to see it."

The Euphoria actor's performance has earned particular acclaim among the star-studded ensemble, which also includes Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and more.

Dune: Part Two enjoyed an "outstanding" debut at the box office, reigning supreme over Bob Marley: One Love, The Chosen, and Ordinary Angels.