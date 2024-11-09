Zendaya joins Tom Holland in star-studded cast of buzzy Christopher Nolan movie!

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are set to reunite on the big screen as the Euphoria actor joins the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next movie .

While Holland's casting had already been revealed, news of Zendaya's role broke on Friday, per an exclusive report by Deadline.

The 28-year-old was announced alongside A-lister Anne Hathaway as the latest to join the Inception director's new film – the details of which remain strictly under wraps.

Nolan will also reunite with Matt Damon, who previously starred in two of the filmmaker's Oscar-winning movies, Oppenheimer and Interstellar.

Last month, Holland opened up about what it felt like to receive the news of his casting in the buzzy flick, telling Good Morning America that "it was the phone call of a lifetime."

"It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago," the 28-year-old added.

The untitled movie is expected to begin production early next year, with plans for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026.