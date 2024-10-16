Zendaya and Robert Pattinson set to lead new A24 flick as supporting cast is revealed

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has set her next movie as the Euphoria star plans to join forces with Robert Pattinson in the latest A24 flick.

Zendaya (l.) has set her next movie as the Euphoria star plans to join forces with Robert Pattinson in the latest A24 flick. © Collage: EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film will be titled The Drama, but further details about the plot remain limited.

Per Deadline, the movie is a "that takes an unexpected turn before a couple's big day."

The Hollywood Reporter further teased that The Drama "tackles the blindness of love," according to inside sources.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Mamoudou Athie, known for his roles in Black Box and Archive 81, is in talks to join the cast, with Alana Haim also reportedly circling a role.

Amid the repeated delays on production of Euphoria season 3, Zendaya recently revealed that she hadn't been on a set in about two years – but is soon heading off to work on a new project.

"While it's something that should feel like, yeah, whatever, this is my job, I'm doing this all the time, I always get a sense of nervousness," she told Teen Vogue in an interview published Tuesday.