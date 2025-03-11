Robert Pattinson reveals how Zendaya helped him during "crazy" spiral

Los Angeles, California - Robert Pattinson opened up about a troublesome moment during the production of his new movie, The Drama, co-starring Zendaya .

Robert Pattinson (r.) opened up about a troublesome moment during the production of his new movie, The Drama, co-starring Zendaya. © Collage: Etienne Laurent / AFP & Ronny HARTMANN / AFP

In a recent interview with Premiere, the 38-year-old Twilight star admitted that a scene he had with Zendaya was "driving him crazy."

"I was desperately looking for its meaning, to the point of writing pages and pages of textual analysis," he explained, per People.

This led him to call the 28-year-old for some guidance, and the two spoke for about two hours as she "calmly" got him to realize the simple truth: "There was no hidden meaning."

"There I was going crazy for three days... I tend to bang my head against walls. Sometimes for no reason," he confessed.

The Drama, which also features Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim, wrapped filming in December. The A24 does not yet have a release date.

So far, plot details remain largely under wraps, but Zendaya and Robert are believed to be playing an engaged couple whose romance takes an "unexpected turn" ahead of their wedding.