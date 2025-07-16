Paige DeSorbo reveals whether she'll ever return to reality TV

New York, New York - Bravo star Paige DeSorbo has opened up about her future in reality TV after announcing her exit from Summer House.

In an interview with People published Wednesday, the 32-year-old admitted that she "would love a break" after starring in the Bravo series for almost a decade.

"Reality TV was so fun, and I feel like I was the perfect age to do Summer House and what the vibe was," she explained.

Paige said that she doesn't want to return to reality TV "anytime soon," but added, "I would never say never."

The Giggly Squad co-host announced in June that she would not be returning for season 10 of Summer House, calling the show "one of the most rewarding chapters" of her life.

"I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me," she said in a statement. "But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close."

Paige later admitted she was "indifferent" about not returning, saying, "I'm sad, but I'm also happy. They'll be fine without me."