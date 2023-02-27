SAG Awards: Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps away competition

Los Angeles, California - Everything Everywhere All At Once swept away the competition at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, with the movie collecting almost every top accolade of the night.

Cast members of Everything Everywhere All at Once Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, Andy Le, Tallie Medel, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, and Brian Le pose with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. © REUTERS

The film's stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis all received recognition for their individual performances, as well as the award for best cast in a motion picture – the SAG equivalent of best picture.

Martin McDonagh's dark Irish comedy, The Banshees Of Inisherin, which received the equivalent number of SAG nominations as Everything Everywhere..., left empty-handed.

Yeoh won the SAG award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, acknowledging that she had been "up against titans" in the category.

"Every one of you know, the journey, the rollercoaster ride, the ups and downs. But most important, we never give up."

"This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me. Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard."

Both Quan and Curtis also took home the SAG awards for male and female actor in a supporting role respectively.

In his acceptance speech Quan hailed the increasing diversity within the entertainment industry, thanking those who had "contributed to these changes."

Acknowledging his achievement as the first Asian actor to win the award, he said: "I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."

Finishing his remarks, he added: "To all those at home who are watching and struggling and waiting to be seen. Please keep on going, because the spotlight will one day find you."