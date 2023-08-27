Gran Turismo barely outraces Barbie at weekend box office
Los Angeles, California - Sony's sports action film Gran Turismo didn't exactly roar to the front of the North American box office, but did make it there on a slow late-August weekend, beating a still-turbo-powered Barbie.
Based on a popular video game, Gran Turismo took in an estimated $17.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
"This is a lukewarm opening for an action film based on a video game," particularly compared to previous game-based films like Warcraft ($439 million in worldwide ticket sales) and Rampage ($428 million), analyst David A. Gross said.
The movie stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom in a story about a racing academy that recruits skilled video gamers to train them as real race-car drivers.
Warner Bros.' Barbie, meanwhile, has remained a steady seat-filler, with its $17.1 million take in its sixth week out propelling it to a $594 million domestic total.
The Greta Gerwig film recently overtook The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) as the year's domestic box office champ. Add to that the $745 million Barbie has earned overseas.
Barbie continues steady reign over a month after release
Analysts said Sony's accounting of ticket sales for Gran Turismo was a bit wonky (including millions in pre-sales) and predicted Barbie might, in the final tally, be the weekend's Number One.
Last weekend's leader, superhero flick Blue Beetle from DC Studios and Warner Bros., dipped to third, at $12.8 million, a nearly 50 percent drop from the previous weekend. Xolo Mariduena, as the Beetle, became the first live-action Latino protagonist.
In fourth was Universal's Oppenheimer, earning an estimated $9 million. The atom bomb origin story has now surpassed $300 million in domestic earnings, with an additional $477 million overseas.
And in fifth place was Paramount's animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the latest chapter in the heroes-in-a-half-shell saga, at $6.1 million.
Cover photo: Collage: Imago / Everett Collection