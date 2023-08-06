Barbie movie officially crosses $1 billion at box office

Los Angeles, California - In its third weekend at the box office, the Barbie movie has officially earned over $1 billion worldwide.

Barbie crossed the $1 billion mark on Sunday. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Greta Gerwig-directed flick reached the impressive milestone on Sunday after earning another $53 million at the domestic box office over the weekend.

Barbie is now the first live-action movie with a solo female director to score $1 billion.

In its opening weekend kicking off on July 21, the movie scored $162 million, shattering the previous opening day record for a female-directed film.

The opening weekend hype was also driven by fans seeking out the "Barbenheimer" double-feature along with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Together, the films earned $235 million, making it the fourth biggest weekend in box office history.

Barbie continues to reign supreme over Oppenheimer and all subsequent movie releases as it holds on tight to the top spot this weekend once again.