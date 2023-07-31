Barbie movie stays atop a "hill of cash" in epic box office weekend

Los Angeles, California – Warner Bros.' blockbuster Barbie movie earned an estimated $93 million in North American theaters this weekend as it continued "rolling down a hill of cash," industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Barbie has continued to dominate at movie theater box offices across the world. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Taken together with Universal's dark biopic Oppenheimer, which took in a mighty $46.2 million in its own second weekend out, the two films provided a much-needed "Barbenheimer" boost during a middling Hollywood summer.



"July would have been a lukewarm month, but then Barbie and Oppenheimer arrived, moviegoing exploded, and within one week, July caught up to its pre-pandemic average," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Last weekend, Barbie scored the biggest opening weekend of the year, at $80.5 million, showing eyebrow-raising appeal for a movie based on a small plastic doll living in a perfect pink world.

With Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as boyfriend Ken, the Greta Gerwig film has now generated $351.4 million in North American ticket sales, along with $423 million abroad, likely setting it on track to be the next billion-dollar flick.