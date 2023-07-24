The Barbenheimer effect: How long will Barbie and Oppenheimer rule the box office?

Los Angeles, California - Barbie and Oppenheimer are ruling the box office after a record opening weekend, but how long will the reign of these movies last?

With many fans opting for double-features, Barbie and Oppenheimer dominated the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Over the weekend, movie theaters across the country were met with a flood of customers who packed into a number of sold-out showings.

But it wasn't the latest Marvel movie that sparked the frenzy. Instead, it was the unlikely tag team of a toy-inspired comedy and an R-rated historical drama.

Rather than sparking a divisive competition, many moviegoers opted for a double-feature. This practice likely boosted the performance of Oppenheimer significantly, as the three-hour heavy biopic doesn't exactly have the widespread appeal that the PG-13 pink-tinged comedy does.

While Barbie reigned supreme in profits, the turnout for Christopher Nolan's far-darker flick is incredibly impressive in its own right. And the popularity of both films doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

As fans have found, showings of Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM in many major cities are nearly sold out for another few weeks, while tickets for both movies in all theaters remain scarce throughout the work week into next month.

Competing releases in the coming weeks — including Haunted Mansion and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — are not likely to bring in as impressive numbers, so Barbie and Oppenheimer just may be able to carry their momentum for a while longer.

Though some feared the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of streaming could deal a fatal blow to the moviegoing tradition, the "Barbenheimer" craze is proving that it's more alive than ever.