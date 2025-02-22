Parasite director dishes on buzzy – and eerily timely – new movie Mickey 17

Seoul, South Korea - South Korean director Bong Joon-ho said Thursday his new film highlights the resilience of ordinary people against the powerful in a time of creeping authoritarianism at home and abroad.

Starring British actor Robert Pattinson in the title role, Mickey 17 tells of a young volunteer in a futuristic cloning program that allows him to die over and over again. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Mickey endures radiation exposure, inhales poisonous gases, and is subjected to experimental vaccine injections, only to be reborn through a human 3D printer.

"Mickey is a vulnerable and somewhat pitiable young man, yet despite the many challenges he faces, he ultimately survives without being broken," said Bong, who won the Best Picture Oscar for 2019's Parasite.

"That's the story I wanted to tell," he said at a press conference in Seoul.

While Bong's Parasite skewered wealthy Seoulites, this film's villain – played by Avengers star Mark Ruffalo – is a narcissistic billionaire reminiscent of both President Donald Trump and close aide Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

Set in the near future, Ruffalo's character – a racist, failed politician – embarks on a space journey to colonize a frigid planet.

Facing financial hardship, Mickey signs up to be "expendable" – and is tasked with the most hazardous work on the spaceship.

The role marks Ruffalo's first portrayal of a villain, and Bong said he was surprised the star had never played one before.