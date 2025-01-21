Razzies 2025: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix lead "worst" nominees with much-maligned Joker 2

Los Angeles, California - Joker: Folie a Deux was nominated for seven Razzies on Tuesday, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list of the worst movies of the year.

Joker: Folie a Deux was nominated for seven Razzies on Tuesday, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list of the worst movies of the year. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

The flop musical follow-up to 2019's billion-dollar-grossing Joker picked up unwanted nods such as worst picture and worst sequel.

Joaquin Phoenix – who won best actor at the Oscars in the first Joker film – is nominated for worst actor, alongside Lady Gaga for worst actress.

The film took in $200 million – around one-fifth of its predecessor's box office, despite being far more expensive to make – and was savaged by critics.

In a year of several high-profile expensive flops, the parody prizes awarded six nods to Francis Ford Coppola's confusing epic Megalopolis and Dakota Johnson's much-mocked superhero spin-off Madame Web.

Fawning presidential biopic Reagan and video game adaptation Borderlands equally incurred the wrath of Razzie voters with six.

Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted, a somewhat surreal original story for Pop-Tarts pastries, earned four.

Voted for by some 1,200 members of an irreverent group that any film fan can join, the Razzies – or Golden Raspberries – were created as an antidote to the movie industry's self-obsessed series of glitzy award shows.