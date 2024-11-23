Shrek director tackles taboo in Netflix's new fairytale flick Spellbound

Los Angeles, California - Animated films tackling parent separation and divorce are few and far between.

Netflix's Spellbound debuted on Friday, November 22. © Netflix

While live-action kids' classics like The Parent Trap and Mrs. Doubtfire have used the concept as a launchpad for humorous antics, animation has tended to steer entirely clear of the issue.

"Isn't that funny... you can kill off a parent in a movie like Lion King, or Bambi," said Vicky Jenson, best known for co-directing Shrek.

"Disney moms are often dead – the only time anyone remarries is because the other spouse is dead. This topic of separation, of parents not being able to live together... it's taboo."

But in Jenson's new film, Spellbound, a princess' parents have been transformed by a dastardly spell into literal monsters.

It is an allegorical device that forces young Ellian to try to "fix" her mother and father, and their broken family.

"We encountered some resistance when we were looking for someone to help bring the movie to the world, a partner to distribute the movie," Jenson told AFP. "They all reacted the same way, like: 'What a beautiful movie, what a great message.' And then they ghosted us!"

The movie went through a number of different studios, including Paramount and Apple TV+, before ultimately landing at Netflix, which released the film on Friday.

"I credit Netflix for stepping up bravely and partnering with us on this," said Jenson. "In this environment, it does feel like stories that push the boundaries are more accessible on streaming."

"Theaters are kind of filled with superheroes right now... the big safe bets."