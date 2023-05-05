The Little Mermaid set to make big splash with box office predictions

Burbank, California - The Little Mermaid movie remake is making waves even before its release!

Disney's The Little Mermaid makes record-breaking box office projections prior to the release. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Disney's highly anticipated remake of The Little Mermaid has been making headlines all month, and now it looks like it's set to make box office history over Memorial Day weekend.

The movie, featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, is projected to bring in between $100 and $150 million, per Deadline.

With the release of Part of Your World and enchanting teasers, The Little Mermaid is expected to be a smash hit and become a new classic for generations to come.

Adding to the excitement, a since-deleted tweet from Walt Disney Studios revealed a never-before-seen video of Jonah Hauer-King revealing how he found out he was cast as Prince Eric.