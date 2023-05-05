The Little Mermaid set to make big splash with box office predictions
Burbank, California - The Little Mermaid movie remake is making waves even before its release!
Disney's highly anticipated remake of The Little Mermaid has been making headlines all month, and now it looks like it's set to make box office history over Memorial Day weekend.
The movie, featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, is projected to bring in between $100 and $150 million, per Deadline.
With the release of Part of Your World and enchanting teasers, The Little Mermaid is expected to be a smash hit and become a new classic for generations to come.
Adding to the excitement, a since-deleted tweet from Walt Disney Studios revealed a never-before-seen video of Jonah Hauer-King revealing how he found out he was cast as Prince Eric.
Jonah Hauer-King dishes on playing Prince Eric
In the since-deleted Twitter video released by Walt Disney Studios on Friday, Jonah Hauer-King, who is set to play the role of Prince Eric, discussed the moment he found out he had been cast.
"A couple of days after the last audition, I got a phone call. I picked it up and it just said, 'This is Rob Marshall. I'm looking for Prince Eric,'" Hauer-King said.
And his response was absolutely adorable.
"Oh, um, hmm, could be me?"
While the deleted tweet may have left fans pondering, one thing is for sure: the magic of The Little Mermaid is quickly approaching!
