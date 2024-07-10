Shrek franchise isn't ogre yet with shock return for fifth film!

Los Angeles, California - After a 16-year break, the most popular movie ogre of all time is back!

"The All-Star returns," wrote DreamWorks Animation on Tuesday in an X post that showed a green "5" with two of the iconic Shrek ears.

The fifth installment of the classic family flick Shrek is due to be released in theaters on July 1, 2026, for a not so "far far away" release date.

The most recent film in the series was released in 2010, so – if you ignore the spin-offs about Puss in Boots – the fifth Shrek film will follow a whopping 16 years later!

Despite the long wait, Shrek himself, his wife Fiona, and the ever-lovable Donkey will continue to be voiced by the same actors who have been part of the cast since the first movie in 2001.

That's right! Mike Myers is coming back as Shrek, Fiona is still being portrayed by Cameron Diaz, and the incomparable Eddie Murphy will be slipping back into the role of Donkey.