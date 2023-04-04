A new Shrek film with the original cast may soon be in the works!

Los Angeles, California - The world can start believing again now that it has been confirmed that another Shrek movie is in the works!

The popular animated film series Shrek has a fifth movie in the works! © imago/Cinema Publishers Collection

Alexa, play Smash Mouth's hit track, I'm A Believer.

Fans of the popular DreamWorks franchise can rejoice as it has been announced that everyone's' favorite ogre is back for more mayhem and fun.



On Tuesday, Variety reported that Illumination CEO and founder Chris Meledandri said that he and DreamWorks are working on rebooting the Shrek franchise by bringing back the original voice actors for a fifth film.

Thank heavens!

The 2001 animated film that launched several sequels features the voice talents of stars Mike Myers, the recently un-retired Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy who respectively played the main characters Shrek, Princess Fiona, and Donkey.

The outlet did note that there aren't "firm deals" in place with Myers, Diaz, and Murphy just yet but negotiations are being held.

"We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return," Meledandri further shared.