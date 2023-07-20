No stars? Comic-Con returns to roots as Hollywood strikes

San Diego, California - A-listers are skipping this week's Comic-Con due to a historic Hollywood strike – but while some ticketholders are disappointed, long-standing comic book fans are delighted to have their world-famous event back.

Comic book artist Tim Vigil signs autographs at during 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The giant pop culture gathering in San Diego, California, often draws headlines for the thousands of cosplaying fans who camp in line for days to see stars from Tom Cruise to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



With actors last week joining writers on strike – and therefore banned from promoting their movies and shows – celebrities and studios from Amazon to Warner Bros have pulled the plug on Comic-Con appearances.

But not everyone is bothered.

"I am probably more excited this year than any year in recent memory," said Chris Gore, owner of the Film Threat website and director of Attack of the Doc! "San Diego Comic-Con is gonna get back to its roots – which is celebrating the art of comic books."

The event, which runs Thursday to Sunday, has ballooned to become North America's largest pop culture gathering, drawing 130,000 annual visitors dressed up as everything from superheroes to space monsters.

But its first iteration – the brainchild of an unemployed 36-year-old comic collector and his five teenage acolytes – brought just 100 people to a seedy hotel basement in 1970. The Golden State Comic-Con, as it was called, was first designed as a way for fans to connect with each other and meet their heroes – the comic book creators.

A giant convention floor with countless talks, seminars and signings has continued to allow fans to do just that.

These days, it is normally overshadowed by Comic-Con's famous Hall H auditorium, where massive movie announcements are made to screaming fans.

"I look at the schedule for Hall H especially, and it's sparse" this year, said James Witham, host of the Down & Nerdy Podcast.

But "Comic-Con has never been just Hall H... it's a unique animal, one of the very few events that brings pretty much every fandom and every aspect of fandom together in one place."

"You have movies, television, comics, anime, animation, toys."

This year, fans like Gore are excited to watch panels without "baking in the sun in a giant line for hours" and to attend "smaller parties where you will actually be able to converse with people" and focus more on comics.