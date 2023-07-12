Hollywood on edge ahead of latest actor strike deadline

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood actors on Wednesday anxiously awaited their union 's decision on whether to strike, right at the peak of the film industry's key summer blockbuster season.

The SAG-AFTRA actors' union is poised to join Writers Guild of America workers on the picket lines if a deal is not reached by Wednesday at midnight. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has already agreed to one extension of talks with the likes of Netflix and Disney, who have now called in federal mediators to help resolve the deadlock over pay and other conditions.



If the latest deadline of midnight Wednesday passes without a deal, or another prolongation, actors will hit the picket line, joining writers who have already been marching outside studios for more than two months.

A "double strike," not seen in Hollywood since 1960, would bring nearly all US film and television productions to a halt.

It would also prevent A-listers from promoting some of the year's biggest releases such as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer – due to have its US premiere in New York on Monday – just as the industry attempts to rebound from the lean pandemic years.

The massive annual Comic-Con pop culture gathering in San Diego next week could be shorn of its stars, while a scheduled red-carpet launch this weekend at Disneyland for the new Haunted Mansion movie may be stripped back to a "private fan event."

Such is the concern in Hollywood that powerful agency chiefs – who act as gatekeepers to Tinseltown's starriest "talent" – have reached out to SAG leaders, offering to help smooth negotiations.

SAG's 160,000 actors and performers have pre-approved industrial action if a deal is not struck.