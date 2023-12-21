Romance book recommendations for the holiday season

Looking to fall head over heels for the perfect Christmas romance? These are TAG24's top book recommendations for the holiday season.

By Kelly Christ

There may be no better genre of book to pick up during the holiday season than a good romance read.

Romance is a popular genre during the holiday season. © colllage: unsplash/@theocrazzolara & @designecologist From cheesy Hallmark romances to holiday hits like All I Want for Christmas Is You, love stories are a central part of the Christmas season. It's not just movies and songs that nail the adorable holiday romance theme, either. There are plenty of books with love stories that will warm your heart during the coldest time of the year. If you need a new holiday romance read to pick up, these books will have you falling head over heels!

One Day in December by Josie Silver

One Day in December is a swoon-worthy romance that proves love will always find a way. After Laurie spots a handsome man outside her bus window, she's convinced she's found the love of her life. Naturally, the universe has other plans, and her bus drives away before she can approach him. A year later, Laurie finds herself reunited with the mysterious man in an unexpected way. Love is never simple, and the next ten years of snowy Decembers and missed opportunities prove an unforgettable journey that will have you swooning.

Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun

Kiss Her Once for Me was published in November 2022. © Screenshot/Instagram/bookclubfavorites One of 2022's new holiday romances, Kiss Her Once for Me is a messy love story in the best way. After a promising meet-cute at a bookstore on Christmas Eve is marred by betrayal, Ellie Oliver finds herself heartbroken once again as she begins working at a coffee shop. When Ellie drunkenly agrees to marry the shop's landlord, Andrew, to earn them his inheritance, she travels with him to meet his family for the holidays. In a cruel twist of fate, Ellie learns that the woman she had fallen for at the bookstore on the holiday evening is actually Andrew's sister. A delightfully chaotic tale, this Christmas rom-com is the perfect read for romance fans!

Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn & David Levithan

Dash & Lily's Book of Dares takes place amid the bustle of the holiday season in New York City. © screenshot/Instagram/@megsreadsx Dash & Lily's Book of Dares is the New York City rom-com of your dreams! When 16-year-old Lily leaves a notebook filled with challenges at her favorite bookstore, a stranger named Dash embarks on an unexpected adventure as he attempts to complete her dares. A pitch-perfect love story for any big reader, the novel illustrates the magic of the holiday season in New York and the beauty of the unexpected. The novel has also been adapted into an adorable Netflix series filmed largely at the iconic Strand Book Store in New York!

Let It Snow by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle

Let It Snow consists of three interconnected love stories. © screenshot/Instagram/@meetmeatthebookshop Another festive young adult romance read is Let It Snow, a collection of three short stories from John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. In the same vein as the film Love, Actually, the stories of Let It Snow are interconnected, and they all take place during a massive snowstorm in the same town. Each acclaimed author's distinct writing style works in perfect harmony in this heartwarming holiday tale. Also like Dash & Lily, Let It Snow has an adaptation now streaming on Netflix that you can watch after you read!

The Twelve Dates of Christmas will warm your heart this holiday season. © screenshot/Instagram/@teryn_books Set in a small town in England, The Twelve Dates of Christmas is the perfect cozy holiday romance. The novel follows Kate, an unlucky-in-love designer whose friend signs her up for a dating service. With 23 days until Christmas, Kate sets out on 12 dates with 12 different guys as she hopes to find the love of her life among the bunch. Of course, true love is never that simple, and Kate just may have to kiss a few Christmas frogs before she finds the one meant for her.

Three Holidays and a Wedding by Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley

Three Holidays and a Wedding is a perfectly chaotic winter romance. © Screenshot/Instagram/ashleysbooknook_ If you're craving a read with a little more rom-com-style hijinks, Three Holidays and a Wedding is the one for you. The story begins with Maryam Aziz and Anna Gibson, two strangers seated next to one another on a flight to Toronto. When the flight hits some scary turbulence, the pair make some deep confessions as they panic about the future. But the comfort of sharing secrets with a stranger who you'll never see again is quickly lost as the plane makes a sudden landing in the quaint town of Snow Falls. The picturesque town provides the perfect setting for some contemplation, chaos, and, of course, a charming holiday love story.