Charles III speaks out for the first time since announcing his cancer diagnosis

London, UK - Britain's King Charles III on Saturday expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to well-wishers, in his first statement since the royal 's shock announcement that he has cancer.

King Charles III issued his first statement after he announced he was receiving treatment for cancer. © REUTERS

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Charles had begun treatment, but did not specify what type of cancer he has.



"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the king wrote in a message to the public.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," he added.

The note was published on the 75-year-old monarch's website and the royal family's official page on X.

Charles added that it is "equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world."

"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."