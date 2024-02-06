Prince Harry back in London – will King Charles III's cancer diagnosis lead to a royal reconciliation?

London, UK - King Charles III's cancer diagnosis could spur a reconciliation with his younger son Prince Harry – but the rift with his brother Prince William will be more difficult to heal, royal experts said on Tuesday.

Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday after his father, King Charles III, announced he has been diagnosed with cancer. © ISABEL INFANTES / AFP

The announcement that 75-year-old Charles was suffering from an unspecified cancer prompted an immediate reaction from the disgruntled US-based prince.



He said he had spoken to his father and would be travelling to London.

Harry touched down in the British capital on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the palace made his father's diagnosis public.

The news sparked immediate speculation it could be a catalyst to heal the family tensions that have blighted the start of Charles's reign.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, however, described the rift between Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of the royal family as "very deep".

Since Harry quit royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, the family has been increasingly fractured by tensions that have seen a complete breakdown in the once close relationship between Harry and heir to the throne William.