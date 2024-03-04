Kate Middleton photographed in public for first time since surgery

London, UK - Britain's Princess of Wales has been photographed for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton has been photographed for the first time since she was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery in January. © IMAGO / i Images

Kate was pictured near Windsor Castle on Monday in the passenger seat of a car, according to TMZ.

The news site said she was wearing dark sunglasses in the black Audi, which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

The photo is understood to have been taken by unauthorized paparazzi.

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where King Charles underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on January 16.

Charles (75) visited his daughter-in-law's bedside after being admitted himself on January 26 - the 11th day of Kate's stay.

She was also visited by her husband, the Prince of Wales. Kate left the hospital on January 29 - almost two weeks later. She returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children, Kensington Palace said.

Details of the princess's condition have not been revealed, but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished her personal medical information to remain private.