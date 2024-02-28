Where is Kate Middleton? Prince William's cancellation sparks wild theories
London, UK - The mysterious absence of Kate Middleton from the public eye has sparked a flood of speculation – and memes – about the state of the royal family.
On Tuesday, questions and theories about the Princess of Wales went into overdrive on social media after Prince William pulled out of a high-profile memorial service at the last minute.
Per CNN, his exit was due to an unknown "personal matter," fueling renewed speculation over Kate's recovery.
The 42-year-old mother-of-three was hospitalized last month after undergoing abdominal surgery, with Kensington Palace confirming that she would be out of public duties until Easter (March 31).
"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," the statement said, emphasizing her desire to keep the matter as private as possible.
Despite the palace's forewarning that she would be recovering for two months, the internet has grown obsessed with the possible alternate explanations for her absence, going down a rabbit hole of memes and conspiracy theories that posit everything from Kate having a secret baby to getting a BBL.
Why has Kate Middleton disappeared from public life?
Kate continued to trend well into Wednesday as users continued to joke about what she might be up to.
"I have no interest in the royals but the story about her recovering from donating a kidney to Charles in exchange for becoming queen one day is sending me," one wrote.
"These Kate Middleton conspiracies are giving me LIFE! She's dead, Meghan killed her, Diana came back from the dead and got her, she got a BBL, ya'll are INSANE," another said.
"the kate middleton drama is hard because i don't care about the royal family or conspiracy theories, however, i do care about being in everyone's business," one user joked.
Amid the chaos online, the palace provided a short update on Tuesday, saying simply, "The Princess of Wales continues to be doing well."
Suffice it to say, the comment hasn't been enough to halt the onslaught of jokes, but is there any real reason to be concerned? According to some royal insiders, yes.
Why did Prince William drop out of his godfather's memorial?
Royal biographer Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail that William's last-minute cancellation at Tuesday's memorial for his godfather, King Constantine, is not one to be taken lightly.
"William only lives a stone's throw away, so it's very concerning," Dampier said.
"William's non-appearance at the Memorial Service for his godfather King Constantine, the last king of Greece, owing to a personal matter is certainly unexpected," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said.
"This will be an event that William will be extremely sad to have been unable to attend."
Along with affirmation of Kate's well-being, royal reporters were informed that the cancellation was also not related to King Charles III's current battle with cancer, adding fuel to the internet fire attempting to fill in the blanks.
Cover photo: Collage: Daniel LEAL & Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP