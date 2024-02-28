Where is Kate Middleton? Prince William's cancellation sparks wild theories

London, UK - The mysterious absence of Kate Middleton from the public eye has sparked a flood of speculation – and memes – about the state of the royal family.

Prince William (l.) has fueled new theories about Kate Middleton's recent disappearance from the public eye. © Collage: Daniel LEAL & Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

On Tuesday, questions and theories about the Princess of Wales went into overdrive on social media after Prince William pulled out of a high-profile memorial service at the last minute.

Per CNN, his exit was due to an unknown "personal matter," fueling renewed speculation over Kate's recovery.

The 42-year-old mother-of-three was hospitalized last month after undergoing abdominal surgery, with Kensington Palace confirming that she would be out of public duties until Easter (March 31).

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," the statement said, emphasizing her desire to keep the matter as private as possible.

Despite the palace's forewarning that she would be recovering for two months, the internet has grown obsessed with the possible alternate explanations for her absence, going down a rabbit hole of memes and conspiracy theories that posit everything from Kate having a secret baby to getting a BBL.