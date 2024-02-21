Prince William calls for end to fighting in Middle East: "Too many have been killed"

Prince William is usually reluctant to make political statements, but he made an exception in the case of the war in Israel and Gaza.

By Benjamin Richter, Steffi Feldman

London, UK - Prince William usually keeps a low profile when it comes to making political statements, but he made an exception for the Israel-Gaza war.

Prince William usually keeps a low profile when it comes to making political statements, but he made an exception for the Israel-Gaza war.
Prince William usually keeps a low profile when it comes to making political statements, but he made an exception for the Israel-Gaza war.  © OLI SCARFF / POOL / AFP

"I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack" on October 7, the Prince of Wales' office said in a social media statement on Tuesday.

"Too many have been killed," he added.

"I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible."

Lizzo shares mullet and mopey musings on TikTok
Lizzo Lizzo shares mullet and mopey musings on TikTok

William went on to urge humanitarian support for Gaza, noting that "it's critical that aid gets in and [Israeli] hostages are released."

He continued, writing, "Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair."

The prince finished the statement by speaking out in favor of lasting peace and voicing his refusal to give up on "the hope that a brighter future can be found."

This statement comes ahead of the 41-year-old's plans to take part in several events relating to the conflict in Gaza and Israel, as was also announced by Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

Cover photo: OLI SCARFF / POOL / AFP

More on Royals: