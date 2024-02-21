Prince William calls for end to fighting in Middle East: "Too many have been killed"

London, UK - Prince William usually keeps a low profile when it comes to making political statements, but he made an exception for the Israel-Gaza war .

"I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack" on October 7, the Prince of Wales' office said in a social media statement on Tuesday.

"Too many have been killed," he added.

"I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible."

William went on to urge humanitarian support for Gaza, noting that "it's critical that aid gets in and [Israeli] hostages are released."

He continued, writing, "Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair."

The prince finished the statement by speaking out in favor of lasting peace and voicing his refusal to give up on "the hope that a brighter future can be found."