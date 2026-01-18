King Charles faces dilemma – will he have to choose between Harry and William?
London, UK - According to insiders, Prince Harry has planned to invite King Charles to next year's Invictus Games – but the move could put his father in an awkward situation.
The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex would reportedly like for Charles to join him on stage during the opening ceremony at next year's Games in Birmingham.
However, as The Mirror reported, his brother, Prince William, is anything but enthusiastic about this.
The brothers have been at odds for years, partly due to the bombshells Harry revealed in his memoir Spare, where he accused the 44-year-old of hitting him during an argument.
Charles is now faced with a dilemma, as the 77-year-old does not want to give the impression of placing one son above the other.
"We can only imagine how William might feel if Charles publicly threw his support behind the games and Harry," an insider said.
"William has bitten his lip, risen above the accusations, and knuckled down to the job, in spite of the brutal cancer diagnoses for both Catherine and Charles.
"To see his father stand on a very public platform and salute Harry's achievement would be tough. But that's the dilemma the King might face."
Royals are expected to attend Harry's Invictus Games
Nevertheless, it's been hinted in recent weeks that a number of high-profile royals will be making an appearance at the Invictus Games in Birmingham – although it has been unclear exactly which ones.
However, one source took a more critical view of Charles' possible attendance.
"I think these issues are best worked out in private, so any reunion between the King and Harry and his family should take place quietly and behind closed doors," BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said.
Whether King Charles will actually attend the opening ceremony remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Harry had wanted peace with his father for some time.
After stating last May that he "would love a reconciliation," Harry met with Charles during a visit to the UK a few months later, signaling a promising thaw in tensions.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Chris Jackson & Matthew Horwood / POOL / AFP