King Charles faces dilemma – will he have to choose between Harry and William?

London, UK - According to insiders, Prince Harry has planned to invite King Charles to next year's Invictus Games – but the move could put his father in an awkward situation.

Prince Harry's (l.) wants to invite King Charles (c.) to next year's Invictus Games – but the move could raise tensions with his brother William. © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Chris Jackson & Matthew Horwood / POOL / AFP

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex would reportedly like for Charles to join him on stage during the opening ceremony at next year's Games in Birmingham.

However, as The Mirror reported, his brother, Prince William, is anything but enthusiastic about this.

The brothers have been at odds for years, partly due to the bombshells Harry revealed in his memoir Spare, where he accused the 44-year-old of hitting him during an argument.

Charles is now faced with a dilemma, as the 77-year-old does not want to give the impression of placing one son above the other.

"We can only imagine how William might feel if Charles publicly threw his support behind the games and Harry," an insider said.

"William has bitten his lip, risen above the accusations, and knuckled down to the job, in spite of the brutal cancer diagnoses for both Catherine and Charles.

"To see his father stand on a very public platform and salute Harry's achievement would be tough. But that's the dilemma the King might face."