Prince Harry loses big in court and says royal family won't speak to him: "Devastated"

London, UK - Prince Harry lost his court bid to restore his UK police protection on Friday after the UK government downgraded his security when he stepped back from royal life and moved abroad.

Prince Harry lost his court bid to restore his UK police protection after a long court battle. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

He also said he wanted to reconcile with Britain's royal family, but was "devastated" at losing the court battle over his security that meant he could not return to the country with his family.

Harry was not present for the judgment at London's Court of Appeal, in which Judge Geoffrey Vos said he "could not say that the Duke's sense of grievance translated into a legal argument" to challenge the decision to reduce the prince's security arrangements.

Looking visibly upset, Harry revealed to the BBC that his father King Charles III no longer speaks to him because of the security issue and urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to intervene.

"Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things. But ... I would love for reconciliation," he said.

The prince, also known as the Duke of Sussex, stepped down from royal family duties in 2020, and moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle, and young son Archie.

King Charles III's youngest son has been embroiled in a years-long legal battle after the UK government downgraded his security.

But he told the BBC from California he did not want any more legal battles, suggesting he would not go to the Supreme Court.

"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has ... he won't speak to me because of this security stuff," Harry said.

Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer in February 2024 and has been receiving weekly treatment.

Harry reportedly only found out from the media that his 76-year-old father had been briefly hospitalized with ill effects from his treatment in April.