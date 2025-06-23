Royal reconciliation? Prince Harry extends big invite to William and Charles

London, UK - Insiders have spilled that Prince Harry is hoping to reconcile with the royal family by sending out a special invitation to his father and brother.

Prince Harry (l.) has reportedly invited King Charles III and Prince William (r.) to the Invictus Games, potentially setting the stage for a royal reconciliation. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP & Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP

The youngest son of King Charles III apparently wants his father and brother, Prince William, to take part in the 2027 Invictus Games – in the hopes of a reconciliation.

As reported by the New York Post , the relationship between Harry and his family has been severely strained for years.

The fraught ties were largely sparked by Harry's move to the US with wife Meghan Markle, after which he gave several explosive interviews detailing behind-the-scenes drama at the palace.