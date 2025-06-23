Royal reconciliation? Prince Harry extends big invite to William and Charles
London, UK - Insiders have spilled that Prince Harry is hoping to reconcile with the royal family by sending out a special invitation to his father and brother.
The youngest son of King Charles III apparently wants his father and brother, Prince William, to take part in the 2027 Invictus Games – in the hopes of a reconciliation.As reported by the New York Post, the relationship between Harry and his family has been severely strained for years.
The fraught ties were largely sparked by Harry's move to the US with wife Meghan Markle, after which he gave several explosive interviews detailing behind-the-scenes drama at the palace.
Now, though, the Duke of Sussex is reaching back out to his family to invite William and Charles to the Invictus Games in 2027, which will be held in Birmingham – not too far from London.
According to the source, the invitations have already been approved by Harry and will be sent to Buckingham Palace by email this month. Official cards are expected to follow later.
"The Royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him that might be reciprocated," a source told the Post.
The games, which Harry founded, are an international sporting event featuring wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans.
While the royal family has always supported the games, the 2027 iteration will fall on the same day as Queen Camilla's 80th birthday, which might get in the way of Charles and William accepting Harry's olive branch.
