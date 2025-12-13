King Charles III issues update on cancer treatment in rare "personal message"

London, UK - Britain's King Charles III, who has broken royal taboos to talk openly about battling cancer, revealed on Friday the "good news" that his treatment will be pared back next year.

King Charles III revealed in a video message that his cancer treatment will be reduced as of next year. © via REUTERS

In a rare and "personal message" filmed for an annual TV fundraising campaign for cancer research, the monarch also urged Britons to take advantage of early screening programs.

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," Charles said.

The 77-year-old announced in February 2024 that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. Just six weeks later, his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed she also had cancer and had begun chemotherapy. As of this year, she was in remission and cancer-free.

"I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming," the king acknowledged in his video message shown on Channel 4 television as part of the national Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

"Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope."

Charles did not reveal what kind of cancer he is being treated for, or what kind of treatment he is receiving.

The king said he had been deeply troubled to learn that "at least nine million people in our country are not up-to-date with the cancer screenings available to them".

He highlighted how when "bowel cancer is caught at the earliest stage, around nine in 10 people survive for at least five years. When diagnosed late, that falls to just one in 10."