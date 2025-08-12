Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix deal may not be as good as it seems

Los Angeles, California - The renewal of their Netflix deal sounded like a success for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , but it seems that all that glitters is not gold.

Meghan Markle (l.) and Prince Harry recently renewed their deal with Netflix, but insiders claim the agreement is not as lucrative as their last contract. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

As insiders told Page Six on Monday, this time, the ex-royals' deal is not worth the lucrative $100 million that their first agreement was.

"It's not much," a source said. "It's no risk for Netflix but saves them both reputationally."

Meghan and Harry will now profit per project – and only if Netflix is happy with the results.

This is what is referred to as a "first look" clause, a move that has become popular with Netflix for allowing it to only pay for content that it wants to stream rather than pay a lump sum at the start of the contract.

As royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun, the agreement might be a sign that the Sussexes didn't have as much leverage as they did the first go-around.

"I don't think the Sussexes would have been able to pressurize [Netflix] because they're not in a very strong bargaining position," he said. "Netflix will have figured out they will be getting publicity from the shows."

Still, the streamer has agreed to cover the costs associated with the couple's production studio, such as offices or employee salaries.