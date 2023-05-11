Piers Morgan hits back at Prince Harry amid accusations of phone hacking

London, UK - Piers Morgan has said he is "not going to take lectures on privacy invasion" from Prince Harry amid allegations of phone hacking while he was editor of the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Piers Morgan has hit back at Prince Harry amid accusations of phone hacking while he was editor of the Daily Mirror. © Collage: Ramin Talaie / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing legal claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles in a seven-week trial which began on Wednesday.



Former CNN host Morgan, who was editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004, responded to a doorstepping reporter who asked if he was going to "apologize" to Harry over the claims.

The 58-year-old said: "All I am going to say is I am not going to take lectures on privacy invasion from Prince Harry, somebody who has spent the last three years ruthlessly and cynically invading the royal family’s privacy for vast commercial gain and told a pack of lies about them."

"So I suggest he gets out of court and apologizes to his family for the disgraceful invasion of privacy that he’s been purporting."

He added: "I think Prince Harry should be apologizing for his disgraceful invasion of privacy of the royal family and others by the way."

In 2021, Morgan made headlines after leaving Good Morning Britain following an on-air clash over the Harry and his wife Meghan's interview with Oprah.